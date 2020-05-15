Giphy is the most popular Internet platform for searching and sharing GIF files: just 3 months after its foundation in 2013, it reached an agreement with Twitter to facilitate the integration of animations in the publications of this social network.

And now it is going to be acquired by the other great social network: as the company has just made public, Facebook just acquired Giphy and the value of the operation would rise to $ 400 million according to Axios.

What awaits Giphy now?

The two companies had been in talks since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, although a mere collaboration agreement was originally sought. Now Giphy will become part of the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, retaining its own brand, but as part of the team responsible for Instagram.

We’re so excited to share some news – GIPHY has been acquired by @Facebook and is joining the @Instagram team! 🎉 Read more here: https://t.co/U6AYQ16cEQ pic.twitter.com/ATjEY1VK3K – GIPHY (@GIPHY) May 15, 2020

Facebook has already made it clear that its first move will go through integrate Giphy’s animation library on Instagram “even more”:

“Half of Giphy’s traffic comes from Facebook’s family of apps (in fact, 50% of that half belongs exclusively to Instagram). By bringing Instagram and Giphy together, we’ll make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers for your Stories and direct messages. “

The key is in the API

At first, facing the rest of users and companies, nothing will change: Giphy will continue to operate its library, in which users will continue to be able to upload their GIFs, and the developers and partners of the platform will continue to have access to its API (an important fact, taking into account the importance of it on Twitter).

The problem for Twitter is that from now on it will be his great rival who has access to the data of all those calls to the Giphy API, which will allow you to analyze and also the behavior of users outside of Facebook, something very relevant in a sector in which data is power.

On the other hand, it is also unclear how this will affect another of Facebook’s most popular products, Whatsapp … which was already using a Giphy rival, Tenor, as a library of GIFs.

[Noticia en desarrollo]