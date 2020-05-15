Giphy corporate image.

Facebook announced this Friday that it has purchased the popular Giphy platform, which allows you to search, share and create gifs, the ubiquitous animated images on the Internet. In a statement published on its corporate website, the social network confirms that it will integrate Giphy’s huge library of images with Instagram so that users can access it in a more organic and intuitive way. According to the Axios portal, the sale has reached a value of 400 million dollars (369 million euros).

For years, the company of Mark Zuckerberg has used Giphy’s API (computer protocol) in its different services: not only on Instagram, but also on the Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp applications. In fact, 50% of Giphy’s traffic comes from Facebook’s family of apps, half just from Instagram. By uniting these two platforms we can make it easier for users to find the perfect gifs and stickers for their stories and direct messages, ”the statement explains.

The social network ensures that the operation of the animated images platform will not change. Users will be able to continue creating their own images and adding them to the Giphy library, which will continue to operate with all of their collections. Developers and partners using the API will also continue to have the same access to content.

Giphy was founded in 2013 by developers Alex Chung and Jace Cooke. Currently, it has more than 700 million active users and more than 10 billion gifs sent daily. With this purchase, the platform becomes part of the Facebook family, which already has two giants of social networks such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

