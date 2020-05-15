Surprisingly, Facebook announced the purchase of Giphy, one of the most popular GIF platforms in the world, by $ 400 million. Through a statement, those led by Mark Zuckerberg explained that their plan is integrate the entire library of GIFs on Instagram and other applications. Giphy, for the moment, will maintain its brand and functionality in the same way that other Facebook properties such as WhatsApp.

Giphy is a leader in creation and visual expression. Today she joins Facebook as part of the Instagram team. Giphy makes everyday conversations more entertaining, which is why we plan to further integrate his library of GIFs on Instagram and other apps so people can find the right way to express themselves.

According to Axios reports, the first talks to make the acquisition started before the global coronavirus pandemic and started as an agreement, not as a purchase. Facebook notes that 50% of Giphy’s traffic comes from its apps. Instagram alone represents 25% of the total traffic of the platform. “By bringing Instagram and Giphy together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Live,” they add.

Of course, Giphy has not lost the opportunity to comment on the acquisition: “Instagram has revolutionized self-expression. More than a billion people use Instagram to communicate how they feel and what they are passionate about. We are eager to help those people become more excited. We’ve had a lot of fun joining Instagram over the years. “

The future of Giphy’s APIs

One of the most important sections of the statement has to do with the future of Giphy’s API (Application Programming Interface). They made it clear that the tools will still be available to developers and, in fact, they do not rule out forming new associations in the near future. However, they will strengthen the API technology that makes it possible to integrate with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The Giphy community, meanwhile, can continue to create content and share it through the platform.. “GIFs and stickers offer people creative ways to express themselves. We look positively at how people use GIPHY in our products today, and we know that uniting the creativity and talent of the GIPHY team with ours will accelerate the way people they use visual communication to connect with each other, “they concluded.

