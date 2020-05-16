By Rodolfo León

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years, it is very likely that at some point in your existence you have used the application of Giphy, the popular GIF platform. The present day, Facebook has announced that this platform now belongs to them after having bought it for $ 400 million, but what do you plan to do with it? Here we tell you.

For now, Giphy will continue to function as usual in all other properties of Facebook how WhatsApp and Instagram, but in the future, Mark Zuckerberg and company have plans to integrate the entire library of GIFs into this latest social network:

“Giphy is a leader in creation and visual expression. Today she joins Facebook as part of the Instagram team. Giphy makes everyday conversations more entertaining, so we plan to further integrate his library of GIFs on Instagram and other apps so that people can find the right way to express themselves. ”

The community of Giphy You have nothing to worry about, as it has been established that you will be able to continue sharing and creating content through the platform:

GIFs and stickers offer people creative ways to express themselves. We look positively at how people use GIPHY in our products today, and we know that uniting the creativity and talent of the GIPHY team with ours will accelerate the way people use visual communication to connect with each other, “they concluded.”

