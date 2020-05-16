Facebook has announced the purchase, and although the company has not revealed the exact amount for which it has been produced, the Axios media claims that the company has paid $ 400 million for this acquisition, where Giphy will go on to form part of the Instagram team.

$ 400 million for Giphy

Both companies started having conversations about an acquisition before the pandemic began, although at the time what was being discussed was more an agreement rather than an acquisition.

Thus, Giphy will maintain its brand name, and its main integration will go through the Facebook Instagram platform. The company was valued at about $ 600 million, where they had raised about 150 million investment from companies like Betaworks, who was the one who helped the development of the company.

Giphy’s database features billions of GIFs used by hundreds of millions of users every day. The company generates income through sponsored content that gives greater visibility on its page. Thus, with the experience of selling Facebook ads and their marketing potential, they will surely find even more ways to make profits to turn the business into something very profitable; Despite the fact that Facebook has not yet known how to make the purchase of WhatsApp profitable, which has further increased its value after the acquisition they made in 2015.

The rest of apps will be able to continue using the Giphy API

With Giphy, users can create GIFs, share and modify them, and Facebook has spent years using the Giphy API on Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to obtain GIFs that their users can share both on social networks and in the sections of Messenger service. Therefore, the integration at the moment does not seem to be going through many modifications because it already has a wide presence in its apps, although they affirm that they will seek to make the use of GIFs on Instagram easier; especially in Stories and Direct.

This use by Facebook in its apps is very positive for Giphy, who has stated that 50% of its traffic comes from Facebook apps, where half of that traffic (25% of the total) comes from Instagram. The service will continue to be used the same by other users, where other developers will be able to use its API and content will continue to be created. In addition to those of Facebook, there are other services such as Twitter, Pinterest, Slack, Reddit and Telegram that use the Giphy API. Let’s hope that no tensions arise due to the fact that some of these apps are direct competitors of Facebook, as is the case with Telegram with WhatsApp or Twitter with Facebook itself.