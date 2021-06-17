Facebook brings advertising to virtual reality

It seems that Facebook wants to make virtual reality look even more like the reality it emulates. Of course, it seems that it has not taken the same path as the rest for this purpose. And is that while much of the efforts are focused on achieving a faster response speed, more fluidity and higher resolutions, the social network company seems to have decided that nothing will make us feel so in reality as the presence of advertising in our environment.

And, as we can read in The Verge, in a few weeks the game Blaston, in its version for Oculus Quest, will start showing ads, and to the same will be added two other applications that have not yet been revealed. When a user sees an advertisement that captures their interest, they will be able to click on it, so that a page opens in the Oculus web browser, and they will also have the possibility to save the link for later, to avoid in this way that the gaming experience is interrupted.

The responsibility of choosing ad container sites will be up to the developers, although the advertising will be served by Facebook, which in turn will pay a percentage (the amount has not been made public) to the developer, a fairly common model in the world of smartphone and tablet apps, and that Facebook has, with this jump, to the world of virtual reality through its Oculus platform.

Since this is easy to suspect, given the company’s track record, Facebook clarifies in this regard that data specifically related to the activities carried out within the platform will not be used for the selection of the ads to be displayed, and that no element that can be taken by the virtual reality viewer will not count for this purpose either. Facebook, it claims, will use the same data that it already uses for advertising targeting on its services.

At first this may be striking, but after we think about it, it makes all the sense in the world. What was Facebook’s reason for buying Oculus? Doing business, and what business does Facebook currently dominate the best? The one with advertising. The key is, without a doubt, that this it is something that sooner or later had to arrive, so what you really want is that it be introduced in the least intrusive way possible.