Facebook is finalizing the launch of the mobile version of its Facebook Gaming service, “a key movement in an era of mass consumption of online content,” said the social network, in its most decisive move towards the video game business, as people seek entertainment during the pandemic.

This new free application would culminate after several years of investment by the company, according to The New York Times. According to these data, more than 700 of its 2,500 million monthly users already dedicated their time to content related to games. The app is largely designed to create and watch live games, a fast-growing online industry in which Facebook faces off against rivals like Amazon’s Twitch, Google’s YouTube, and Microsoft’s Mixer services. Amazon paid 735 million in 2014 to acquire Twitch, a service that controls 76% of the video game streaming market in America and Europe. The desktop version of Facebook Gaming fails to compete with Twitch or YouTube Gaming, according to data from Streamlabs. It is the third in preference despite its 2,500 million monthly users.

With much of the world urged or ordered to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, the global online gaming business is booming. Facebook originally intended to launch the app in June, but accelerated its plans as the scope of the quarantine became apparent.

“Investing in games in general has become a priority for us because we see games as a form of entertainment that really connects people,” said Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook application, according to the New York newspaper. “It is entertainment that is not passive consumption, but is interactive and unites people.”

According to the company, there will be no advertising on the app. To monetize it, Facebook relies on Level Up, a monetization program that allows creators to charge for their content similar to Twitch’s subscription system. An interesting detail is that the streaming broadcast will focus on the mobile and not on the web, according to the NYT newspaper, the promoters of the project: “With the mobile, if you have the application open and you are using it, it is in the foreground. You can’t do anything else on your mobile phone, and that is extremely powerful. ”

