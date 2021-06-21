Facebook beats Twitter again

Facebook performs better than Twitter in the market

Facebook-A continues to be one of the preferred stocks on the market. And outside of him too. According to Adobe’s ranking, in a year as important as 2020, hand in hand with global lockdowns, Instagram is the social network par excellence, The second is Google’s You Tube, the third is Facebook with a more adult audience, but very active, while Twitter is in fourth position, also with an adult audience, 6 out of 10 over 35 years old and in which men represent two thirds.

While according to Statista, in January of this year the most popular network was still Facebook with 2,740 million active users, followed by You tube, Whatsapp with 2000 and Facebook Messenger and Instagram in the following places in the ranking. To find Twitter, we must go down to 16th position, with 353 million as we can see in the graph.

Most used social networks with active users

But it is not the only advantage it presents, far from it: also in advertising, which has made it fall even in its price up to 26% until May since I published results. Positive quarterly accounts but overshadowed by sunny Facebook results. But Twitter has turned green because, since then, it has recovered from a negative 5% to the current double-digit advances for the value.

Specifically, Twitter rose just 0.6% in the week, but recovered 14.4% in the last month. But as we say in the quarterly balance, the falls reached a half of 8.8% for the value while in the semester it advanced by 9%. Since the exercise began, Twitter gains 12.11% in the market

Twitter Facebook annual price comparison

While Facebook, in this also wins the game. Despite the slight drop of half a percentage point that has occurred in the value in the last week, the truth is that in the month it advanced 6.36%, 18.3% is what it gains in the quarter, while that in the last six months, the revaluation for the value is 19.3%. And in the present 2021 Facebook remains in the global market by 20.68%.

Read more

And will Mark Zuckerberg’s company keep going up? The market is firmly committed to this. The last exponent, Morgan Stanley saying Facebook is one of the best stocks in the industry. Specifically, they consider that it is still their first option among the high-capitalization social networks, let’s remember that it is worth about 939,000 million in the market right now.

They bet on the monetization of their shares which allows them to continue to maintain their advances despite the headwinds that are perceived on the short-term value. Their investments in this section in which the coronavirus is losing strength stand out above all. But, they also appreciate the momentum of their growth in advertising even though the battle against Covid-19 will reduce the time people spend on social media.

The market average, collected by TipRanks, bets on strong buying in the case of Facebook. Of the 34 analysts who follow the value, 29 bet on buying, 4 to hold and 1 to sell the security. With a price target of $ 387.03 per share and a potential granted, on average 17.40%.

Facebook price target

In the case of Twitter, we are talking about 27 experts who follow the value, with 18 who choose to keep it in their portfolio, 8 to buy and one to sell it on the market. Its target price, according to Tipranks, reaches $ 68.04 with a 11.82% potential for value.

Twitter target price

Right now, the big problem that concerns them is called India. Especially in addition to Twitter although it also affects Facebook. His new rules on social media are becoming a real headache in a problem that dates back to February.

In the case of Twitter, it is the reason that has led it to lose 25% from its highs last year. We talk about the accusations of the government of that country about the company when we understand that it allows the dissemination of false news on the networks. On June 16, Twitter lost its status as an intermediary in India by not complying with the standards of the new regulation of the sector. Now the executive can ask the platform to reveal who the author of a tweet is. All platforms have complied, except Twitter.

Beyond that, it seems that Jack Dorsey’s company wants to implement a system like Facebook’s. He’s considering taking heart out of his tweet reactions and add options that go through showing joy, sadness, doubts and even laughter. But what is not on the table is to show anger, because everyone knows that Twitter is the space per se for haters.

While Facebook continues to implement its online sales platform, Facebook Shops, but in different facets from Amazon on the side of virtual and augmented reality so that it allows the more than one million active stores that it has in its marketplace, to increase its business .

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.