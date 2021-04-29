Facebook beats sales expectations, warns Apple policy shift could hit growth

By Sheila Dang, Elizabeth Culliford and Noor Zainab Hussain

Apr 28 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc on Wednesday beat market expectations for revenue and quarterly earnings, but warned that growth later this year could slow “significantly” as Apple Inc’s new privacy policies will make it harder to manage. ad targeting.

Facebook shares rose 5% in after-market trading.

The world’s largest social network has criticized Apple for requiring that iPhone app developers start asking users for permission to collect certain data for ads, saying the change would hurt their business and hurt small businesses that depend on personalized advertising.

At the same time, it has created shopping and e-commerce features on Facebook and Instagram, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the business and make its ad inventory more valuable.

Total revenue, consisting primarily of ad sales, amounted to $ 26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $ 23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Facebook had previously warned investors that changes to the iPhone could cause a slowdown in growth.

Monthly active Facebook users increased 10% to 2.85 billion, matching analysts’ expectations.

Net income for the first quarter was $ 9.5 billion, or $ 3.30 per share, compared to $ 4.9 billion, or $ 1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $ 2.37 per share.

Facebook said its total spending for the year would be in the range of $ 70 billion to $ 73 billion, while investing in consumer hardware products like Oculus virtual reality headsets and infrastructure.

