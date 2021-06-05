Facebook bans former President Donald Trump for two years



Donald Trump, former president of the United States.

Facebook announced that he will veto for two years former president Donald Trump, after his advisory board asked the company last month to review the indefinite ban against the former president.

The company announced in a statement that it will suspend the former president’s accounts for two years counting from January 7.

The accounts of Trump on Facebook and Instagram (owned by the company) remain closed since assault on Capitol on January 6 by thousands of supporters of the former president, some of them armed, which resulted in five deaths.

From the day after the invasion of the National Congress by extremists denying Joe Biden’s election victory, then-President Trump’s social media accounts have been silent, especially your favorite, Twitter, being accused of inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones.

His account was originally suspended for allegedly inciting the violence that led to the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. But while holding the suspension, the Almost independent Supervisory Board of the social network voted to maintain its ban from the platform But not without first blaming Facebook for the way it made that decision.

“The board criticized the indefinite nature of the suspension, stating that ‘it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indefinite sentence and without indefinite suspension standards.’ (Therefore) the board instructed us to review the decision and respond in a clear and proportionate manner, and made a series of recommendations on how to improve our policies and processes, ”he said in the statement.

“We announce new application protocols that will be applied in exceptional cases like this one, and we confirm the sanction for a period in accordance with the protocols that we are applying to the accounts of Mr. Trump. Given the seriousness of the circumstances that led to the suspension of Mr. TrumpWe believe that your actions constituted a severe violation of our rules that deserve the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We will suspend your accounts for two years, from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 of this year, ”Facebook explained in the message to the media.

At the end of the mentioned period, Facebook announced that it will seek experts to reassess whether the public safety risk to state United has decreased and said it will assess external factors, including cases of violence, restrictions on peaceful assemblies and other indicators of unrest civilians and if they determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, they will extend the restriction for a specified period of time and continue to reassess until that risk has decreased and only then will be the way Trump be reactivated.

