I know that, from some of my latest posts, it may seem like I have something personal against Facebook, so I think it is important to start by clarifying this point: no, I am not annoyed, and I would love to be able to talk about the social network on positive terms. Of course, I would also love to be able to speak positively about other technologies. The problem is that, more often than they should, these companies give reasons to speak ill.

And in those I go with Facebook, whom in a week I have criticized for his policy (not to say his inaction) regarding hate messages, and also for the evidence he has given that he does not care about privacy or privacy. security of its users. These are two serious accusations, I know, and I would not have made them if there were not more than enough data to support them. Now, a week after the first one, it seems the company has decided to do something about it, as recently published by Mark Zuckerberg.

The publication focuses mainly on explain the actions that Facebook is going to take to prevent all kinds of interference in the US presidential elections, which are held next November. In this regard, he affirms that they will redouble their efforts to detect campaigns aimed at discouraging the vote of certain groups (something that already happened in the Brexit campaign and in the 2016 US presidential campaign), as well as to identify the false news, something that at first they said they would not do.

As an example of the actions that they are going to carry out, he mentions the false publications in which it is stated that there will be immigration control agents in the polling stations, a tactic to discourage voting for those who have the right to vote but also family members in an irregular situation in the country. All those actions aimed at dissuading, by active or passive, any citizen to express themselves at the polls, will be prosecuted by Fecebook.

As for hate messages, the company makes a clear difference between personal posts and ads displayed on the platform. For the sake of freedom of expression, the company is not going to make changes regarding personal messages, which will continue to be subject to the same rules as until now. It is in the advertising content where changes are going to be introduced on Facebook. Changes that basically expand the assumptions by which a publication can be denounced and rejected.

The main modification in this regard is that, from now on, content that states that people of a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status will be prohibited. are a threat to the physical safety, health, or survival of others. He also claims that Facebook will try to protect migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from messages that attack them.

It is a good starting point, it sounds good and, in addition, I recognize that only reaching that point already supposes an enormous workload, that I do not know if the social network will be able to assume (I hope so). The problem, as usually happens in these cases, is that it is not a decision made of your own free will. No, the raison d’être is called #StopHateForProfit and, for now, it has already cost Facebook the loss of more than fifty advertisers, some of them large such as VF Corporation, Unilever, Coca Cola, Verizon … a rather long list and that It must have worried managers and shareholders a lot.

And this is what leads me to distrust Facebook, the reasons that have motivated the change. I hope that the announced measures are implemented as soon as possible, and that the social network continues to make progress in this regard. However, I can’t help but think that this would not have happened, or not at least at this speed, had it not been for pressure from advertisers. And I wonder what will happen next. I hope Facebook takes a new direction and stops monetizing hate. And if it happens, I will not hesitate to applaud it, but until then, words are not enough.