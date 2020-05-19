The latest update to Facebook allows you to create a custom avatar that can be used as a reaction in your social network and messaging application

Facebook Avatar: how to create custom stickers with our face

The latest update of the Facebook application for Android has incorporated an interesting new feature: Facebook Avatar, the possibility of creating a personalized avatar with our face to use in the social network and in its messaging app, Messenger. We explain you how to make personalized emojis in Facebook with this new tool.

To create a Facebook Avatar the first thing to do is to check that the application is updated. To do this you must go to Google Play and search the store for the app itself. When it appears it will offer the option to open it (in that case it is updated) or to install the latest version. Once this is done, we can start.

Although the creation process is simple, finding the option is not so easy. Thus, it will be necessary to go to any state (it can be ours) and press ‘Comment’ -it will not be necessary to leave messages-. When doing so, the option to enter a gif and, next to it, a face will appear on the keyboard, which activates the emojis: it must be selected.

The next step – possibly the least intuitive – is to go to an icon with a colour between violet and pink, with a mouth (without eyes) and a certain form of a comic strip sandwich. It is located on the left, next to an icon with four circles placed in a square and is the one that hides the option of creating a Facebook avatar.

After clicking on the message ‘Create your avatar’, the Facebook emojis editor will finally appear, where you will have to choose elements such as skin tone, face shape, eyes, eyebrows or glasses, among others. Those who have ever created a character for a video game will have no problem (the truth is that those who have not done so should not find challenges at this point). Despite its simplicity, it has multiple customization options.

Once finished, it will be possible to use these stickers on Facebook and Messenger. The avatar can be edited at any time and the reactions are predefined, but they are quite varied.

At the moment, it is not known when the customized emojis will arrive at WhatsApp for those who do not have an iPhone. Although Facebook also owns the messaging application (and Instagram, by the way) and their plans are to unify all these apps, this is a medium-term strategy, so it is more likely that a publisher of their own will end up coming to WhatsApp than that the Facebook emoji can be used outside the social network.