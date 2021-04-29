Facebook approved alcohol and tobacco ads dedicated to the youngest

04/29/2021 at 9:42 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Facebook approved ads targeting teenage boys interested in gambling, smoking and extreme weight loss, according to one report. Research by lobby group Reset Australia created a Facebook page by the name of Ozzie News Network to explore advertising options. And he was able to create targeted ads, based on the tech giant’s profiling, for as little as AU $ 3.

Facebook told BBC News that it reviewed each ad before and after it was published. “Anyone who advertises on our platforms must comply with our policies along with all local laws and codes, such as those restricting the advertising of alcoholic beverages to minors in Australia. “To support this, we also have age restriction tools that all businesses can implement in their accounts to control who views their content.”

Reset Australia, which describes itself as “working to counter digital threats to democracy around the world”, is campaigning to create a data code for children, which would stop the profiling of minors under 18 years of age and would limit this use of data to commercial advertising for adults.