Facebook has announceda series of features focused on users of your professional serviceWorkplace, which has received functions such as Rooms, which allows its users to have group video calls or the Live Producer tool to make direct calls.

Facebook Workplace has exceeded5 million users of your payment plans,that were introduced in October 2017, compared to 3 million it had in October 2019, as announced by the American company in a statement forwarded to Europa Press.

To celebrate its growth, Facebook has released a Workplace update that features the new Rooms feature,“a new way for co-workers and teams to stay connected”,as the company has explained.

Rooms makes it easy to make video callsboth planned and spontaneous from the desktop, mobile, or the Workplace app on Facebook Portal devices, which anyone can join, even if they don’t have a Workplace account or app installed.

The US company has also introduced improvements to Workplace’s live video service, Live Video, to which it has added the new Live Producer feature for the desktop.

This tool facilitates the production and control of live videos, and includes automatic live subtitling in six languages,Automatic translation and editing of subtitlesand the ability to add a question and answer section to a live video.

Likewise, Facebook has implemented updates in Workplace on its Portal devices, such as the possibility of using Portal TV invideo calls in Workplace, Workplace Rooms and Workplace Live-

Among the other novelties, it has also launched theOculus for Business professional virtual reality platform,“Designed to optimize virtual reality development for productivity and collaboration in the workplace,” according to the company.

Finally, the American company has announced that itsFacebook Working GroupsThey now have more than 20 million monthly active users through 170,000 different workgroups.

.