Facebook announces fan groups of video game streamers

MEXICO CITY.

Facebook has announced the launch of the fan groups of ‘streamers’, which makes it easier for the followers of these associated ‘gaming’ creators and Level Up to be in contact with them live or offline.

The new Facebook Gaming group functionality has begun to be launched gradually since this Tuesday, among small subsets of creators, among whom it will be extended to know their opinions before its massive arrival, as reported by Facebook in a statement sent to Europe. Press.

Streamer fan groups are designed to provide the community and fans with a place to easily meet and engage around live or offline content.

When going live, creators, including associated gaming streamers and Level Up, can select the option to distribute the broadcast to the group and viewers will also be invited to join.

The new Facebook feature adds chats and rooms organized by interests using relevant ‘hashtags’ on specific topics, and also has the option to search and play with other players within the group.

As this functionality is deployed, Facebook will show group members updates on the new ‘streamer’ fan group experience.