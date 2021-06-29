Facebook announces Bulletin, its alternative to Substack for anyone to have their own newsletter

During years Facebook has followed this strategy and they have not hidden it: product that succeeds, product that they try to buy or clone. The latest example of this is Bulletin, a platform to publish paid or free newsletters looking to cash in on a market now largely dominated by Substack.

The newsletter publishing platform has a number of advantages for having Facebook behind it. The first and most obvious one is the integration with the Facebook ecosystem. This means, for example, being able to easily share and build a community on the social network. Likewise, users can subscribe without the need for a Facebook account and only with an email address.

Posts can be read as they arrive in email or can be read directly from the web as an article. On the web we will be able to comment and see the comments of other users thanks to the integration with Facebook.

Bulletin at the moment can be accessed from its official website and allows users to subscribe right now to the different newsletters available. Currently Facebook has exclusively hired different writers, journalists and relevant people from the Internet world to publish there.

Although we can subscribe to the available newsletters, it is not yet possible to create your own newsletters, something that will arrive shortly according to Facebook. For Facebook, the goal with Bulletin is to eventually allow millions of people to publish their creative work, they have indicated.

No commission for Facebook (for now)

The great advantage that Bulletin seems to have over other newsletter platforms is none other than Facebook commission: 0%. It is what they will take during the Bulletin launch, although it has not been specified how long this will last. Be that as it may, for now Facebook is not going to take any penny from the paid newsletters published in the Bulletin.

To put this in context, Substack takes for example 10% commission from writers who have paid newsletters. This commission is reduced, for example, by half in the case of Revue, the newsletter platform that Twitter recently acquired and that keeps 5% as commission. WordPress also prepares its own tool.

Via | The Verge More information | Bulletin