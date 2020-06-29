It was in 2018 when Facebook bet heavily on virtual reality by buying the Oculus company for $ 2 billion. Back then they launched the Oculus Go with an affordable price and interesting features. A jump of two years and it’s time to fire them. Facebook announced the Oculus Quests with a new technology called 6DOF that will allow the user to have more mobility.

“As technology has advanced rapidly since we launched Go, it helped us demonstrate the value of positional tracking with the amazing experiences it has created for 6DOF VR, and we are ready to duplicate that.”Facebook said in the official statement. As such, we will no longer accept Oculus Go apps or app updates in the Store after December 4, 2020, and will no longer post any Go apps after December 18, 2020, ”they concluded.

Yes well… and what is that about 6DOF VR?

Oculus Go started – and to this day – as a 3DOF device independent virtual reality. This means that its capacity is limited to rotational movements within applications and games they do not need an extra device, just like smartphones are for screen use.

For his part, 6DOF (Six Degrees of Freedom) technology focuses on greatly improving mobility functions on new lenses without the need for an extra device. Users will now be able to make rotational and translational movements. This will give users a much more natural environment within virtual reality by allowing them to jump, duck, and dodge objects.

In the same announcement of its new Oculus Quest lenses, Facebook announced that its arrival will be accompanied by new content. “We have established a high level of content in Quest to build a platform where people have confidence in the quality of the titles they buy, and developers know that their investments have a great chance of success”, they explain in the statement.

They continue: “That strategy is working: in fact, We recently shared that people have spent over 100 million on Quest content and over 10 titles have generated over 2 million in Quest revenue. ”.

Although the company has stated that from December 4 no more applications or updates will be accepted in Oculus Go and that from December 18 new applications will no longer be published, it is important to mention that Facebook will continue to make corrections for its previous lenses as well as security patches until 2022.

