Facebook and Twitter take action against wave of racial insults towards England players

After the England National Team lost in the final of Euro 2021 to the Italy National Team, the attacks of the fans were directed towards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who failed their criminal charges, using racist language through social networks.

Due to this, both Twitter and Facebook came out to show their faces and categorically repudiated this behavior on the part of their users, deleting comments and suspending the detected accounts.

“The abhorrent racist abuse directed at England players last night has absolutely no place on Twitter,” said one of the representatives of the social network.

“In the last 24 hours, through a combination of machine learning-based automation and human review, we quickly deleted more than 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended multiple accounts for violating our rules.”

For its part, Facebook also issued a statement in which it reported that it was working to remove all content that incites hatred, in addition to suspending the accounts of the attackers.

