Facebook and Oracle will not go to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona either

Facebook and Oracle have also canceled their presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), to be held in June in Barcelona, ​​on the occasion of covid-19, thus adding to the trickle of companies that have already announced that they will not physically attend the event.

In the case of Facebook, has stated in a statement that it will not attend the event in physical form due to the coronavirus, in the same line that they did last year, although they have explained that they will look for a formula to participate virtually.

For its part, Oracle sources have confirmed to EFE that they will not go to Mobile due to the coronavirus, without offering more details about it.

These two cancellations are in addition to those of Sony, Ericsson and Nokia who have said that they do not think to be in a physical form at the fair, whose protocol was presented this week.