The role that social media has played around information on the pandemic has undoubtedly been plausible, Facebook he has put the batteries to clean his background and stop fake news about the pandemic from spreading within his platform, however, his goal does not end there. Mark Zuckerberg’s firm tries to avoid trolls at all costs, while iEncourage empathy, friendship and respect. That is why it is about to launch dThe new reactions of ‘I care’, to share love during and after of the COVID-19 crisis.

From the week of April 20, 2020, a smiling emoji hugging a heart, will appear along with the other seis reactions that we know so far. ‘I like’, ‘I love it’, ‘I amused’, ‘I am surprised’, ‘I am saddened’ and ‘I am angry’, surely they will have gone out of fashion, having this seventh option which is just adorable.

While the cpurple heart that includes shock waves of love, will be available for Messenger Facebook within the same dates. The emoticon can use as a reaction and even as a featured emoji in different chats, pTo send messages of support both to your loved ones and to people you know who have been affected by the crisis.

Nothing that does not appear on your wall, be patient. In accordance with Alexandru Voica, manager of technology communications at Facebook, the new reactions will be spreading In all countries where does the firm work for “Show extra love and support“It will only be matter of time to appear on your profile.

“We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support, so that your friends and family know that they are thinking of them. The new attention reactions on Facebook and Messenger are uno way for people to share their support with each other during this unprecedented time. ”Voica wrote on her Twitter account.

Facebook Inc. ensures that “Even from a distance, we are in this together”, with the new reactions, the eponymous social network hopes that with these new reactions it will help its users, their families and friends to feel a little more connected and loved.

In addition, Facebook regularly implements its emojis based on updates from Unicode, however, the new reactions implemented to show support during the COVID-19 crisis could well be an open invitation, so that this time, it is the character encoding standard that is left influence by good intentions of the social network.