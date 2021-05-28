Facebook and Instagram will offer an option to hide ‘likes’

At the moment it will only be available on Instagram

If you want to do some tests and prefer to choose to deactivate this very traditional function and typical of social networks, you should know that on Instagram is now available, being possible to stop showing the counter in all the content that appears in our feed, only in the messages published by the people we follow, or even in our publications.

Now, in the settings (or configuration) of the Instagram application we will find the option Publications, within Privacy, in which section we will find the new option Likes and Views, where the system now allows us to ‘Hide counts of likes and reproductions’. Curiously, this option will be marked at first, so we must deactivate it if we wish.