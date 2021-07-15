Facebook and Instagram will invest more than 1,000 million dollars in content creators

By Sheila Dang and Elizabeth Culliford

Jul 14 (.) – Facebook Inc to spend $ 1 billion on social media content creators through the end of 2022, in a scramble for top talent announced in a week in which TikTok became the first rival mobile app to reach the 3 billion global downloads.

Facebook’s investments will include reward programs to pay creators who reach certain milestones in their apps, including its photo-sharing service Instagram, and will fund users to produce content, the company said.

The social media giant is opening its budget to attract creators with a large following from platforms like Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube and short video app TikTok.

Several major tech platforms are on the offensive to attract and keep social media personalities with new payments and services.

TikTok has pledged to spend $ 2 billion to support creators for three years. Snap Inc’s Snapchat used to pay creators a total of $ 1 million per day to post popular short-form videos to its service and says it still distributes millions per month to support creators through its Spotlight program.

“With the milestone of 3 billion downloads, TikTok is the fifth non-gaming app to join a tier that has historically been the exclusive domain of Facebook,” mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower said in a report. Tuesday.

Facebook said its perks so far are by invitation only. On its main platform, video creators and online players will receive a monthly bonus if they reach milestones such as broadcasting a certain number of hours to earn “Stars”, a form of digital tip that followers can use to pay their Favorite creators during live video streaming.

Instagram’s reward programs will include incentives for the use of Reels, its TikTok copycat feature that shows short video clips. Creators will earn money based on the performance of their videos on Reels, according to the company.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia / Gabriela Donoso)