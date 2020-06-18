Users who decide to block political ads will stop seeing propaganda not only from campaigns, but also from candidate support groups

Users of Facebook and Instagram in the United States they can hide the advertisements of the political campaigns If they wish, the company owned by both social networks reported this Wednesday, which framed the decision in the preparations for the November presidential election.

In a phone call with journalists, including Efe, senior officials of the firm led by Mark Zuckerberg explained that the option is available from this Wednesday for some Internet users and that it will be extended to all users in the coming weeks.

Internet users who decide to hide these ads will stop seeing propaganda not only from campaigns, but also from candidate support groups known as Super PACs and of any entity that advertises political, electoral or social issues.

The United States presidential election will take place on November 3, and it will presumably face the current president and Republican candidate for reelection, Donald trump, and the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, although both must still be confirmed in the respective conventions of their matches this summer.

The Facebook measure takes on special relevance after the controversy that has arisen in recent months as a result of the company’s decision not to verify the messages or announcements issued by politicians, which has earned it harsh criticism from the press and from some political circles.

In addition, the Menlo Park (California, USA) company continues to plan the memory of 2016, when Russian hackers used it to influence the presidential elections, a threat that, either originating in Russia or elsewhere from the world like China or Iran, is present again in the face of the next elections.

In addition, the firm co-founded by Zuckerberg also pledged to make a major effort to help four million people register to vote, an essential step to go to the polls in the US.

From Facebook they explained that for this purpose an information campaign and the creation of an information center similar to those launched to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic will be carried out, and special emphasis will be put on combating false information related to the election day whose objective is to mislead or confuse the voting procedure.

With information from .