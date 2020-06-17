Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that the social network will disable the display of political ads Ahead of the upcoming US elections, but without giving a date.

“For those of you who have already made up your mind and just want the elections to end, we listen to you, so we also include the ability to disable the display of political ads,” he said in an opinion column published in the USA Today newspaper. . Although users choose the option “we will remind you to vote”, has said.

Even if US users choose not to see political ads on Facebook, the platform will remind them to vote.

The announcement comes with the United States presidential election just around the corner and in the context of the criticism that your company has received for allowing political advertising that sometimes contains false or inaccurate information. A different path than Twitter took late last year banning political ads worldwide.

Facebook pledges to support 2020 US elections

The company itself, which has expanded the information, indicates that the option to turn off political advertising It is available to some users from yesterday both on Facebook and Instagram and that it will be available to the rest of the United States in the coming weeks.

May be deleted all advertising that indicates who is behind your financing and that, when launching, it is marked as political. People who wish not to see this content will be able to click on the advertisement itself and choose this option or access a configuration menu where they will directly disable future political claims.

This type of control of political advertising on Facebook occurs not only in the United States, due to the cases of interference suffered in 2016, but also in other markets such as Europe. That is why we have asked Facebook if similar measures will be implemented in countries like Spain or their authorization will only be limited to the US case.

Despite everything, Zuckerberg has shown in his article the firm commitment of the company to the elections to be held in November and has advanced the creation of a voter registry through its main social network. “Our goal is to help four million people register to vote,” he said. This is intended to be achieved through a voting information center that will offer official information from the country’s institutions on how to register, how and when to vote at the voting points or how to vote by mail and / or in advance.