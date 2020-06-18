Internet users who decide to hide these ads will stop seeing propaganda not only from campaigns, but also from candidate support groups.

Facebook and Instagram users in the United States they can hide ads from political campaigns if they want, the company owned by both social networks reported on Wednesday, which framed the decision in the preparations for the November presidential election.

In a phone call with journalists, senior officials of the firm directed by Mark Zuckerberg explained that the option is available from this Wednesday for some Internet users and which will be extended to all users in the coming weeks.

Internet users who decide to hide these ads will stop seeing propaganda not only from campaignsbut also from candidate support groups known as Super PACs and of any entity that advertises political, electoral or social issues.

The US presidential election will take place on November 3Presumably, the current president and Republican candidate for reelection, Donald Trump, and the Democratic candidate Joe Biden will face it, although both must still be confirmed in the respective conventions of their parties this summer.

The Facebook measure becomes especially relevant after the controversy that has emerged in recent months following the company’s decision not to verify messages or advertisements issued by politicians, that has earned him harsh criticism from the press and from some political circles.

Also, about the Menlo Park, California company, he still plans the memory of 2016, when Russian hackers used it to influence the presidential election, a threat that, whether originating in Russia or in other parts of the world such as China or Iran, is once again present in the face of the next elections.

From Facebook they explained that for this purpose an information campaign will be carried out and the creation of an information center similar to those launched to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and special emphasis will be placed on combating false information related to election day that is intended to mislead or confuse the voting procedure.

