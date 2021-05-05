Facebook and Instagram threaten to become paid

Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook and Instagram Europa Press

The change in Apple’s privacy policy would reduce the income of Zuckerberg’s apps

The biggest source of income for Facebook and Instagram depends on what they receive for user data

Facebook and Instagram have asked their users not to deactivate the tracking of their activity

Facebook and Instagram could stop being free after the new version of iOS that requires apps to ask for permission to track their users.

Is amendment to Apple’s privacy policy represents a danger for these apps, since their benefit depends exclusively on the income they receive from user data. The measure would affect small businesses, which would no longer have this data to find their customers.

Will it also pay for Android?

The measure affects iOS users due to the modification in Apple’s privacy policy, so that those of Android, in principle, have not been affected, although it is not ruled out that in the future they will have to pay for the service . For now Facebook and Instagram have started sending notifications to iOS users asking them not to turn off tracking. of your activity in third-party services for advertising purposes so that their services remain free. If Facebook or Instagram do not receive that source of income, they would have to look for it in another way, for example, by charging their users for the service.

Users receive personalized ads based on what they have previously searched for on the internet but, by eliminating that personalization, they would reduce the income of the platforms they obtained through advertising.

The user would have to pay for Instagram or Facebook through the App Store. In this way, Mark Zuckerberg’s apps would take a part of each sale made to increase their income.