Facebook and Instagram say goodbye to ‘likes’ (if you choose)

New York (CNN Business) – Facebook and Instagram are giving all users the option to hide public ‘likes’ or likes on their posts, which could alter the core dynamics of social media platforms where like counts are seen as a sign of the influence and popularity of a person.

The social media giant has been testing the option for users to hide ‘Like’ counts since 2019, a very particular feature on Facebook, as a way to make Facebook and Instagram less stressful to use.

Starting this Wednesday, all users can choose if people can see the amount of ‘likes’ they receive on their posts and can also choose if they want to see how many people’ liked ‘other users’ posts, Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook has been working to combat growing criticism that social media platforms can be detrimental to the well-being of users and society. However, even with Wednesday’s announcement, hiding likes on Facebook and Instagram is optional and not by default, so it’s unclear how many users will actually take this step.

“What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing likes counts was beneficial for some and annoying for others, particularly as people use like counts to get an idea of ​​what is trending or popular, so you we give the option to choose, “Facebook said.

If users choose not to share the number of people who ‘liked’ their posts, viewers will be able to see a list of who liked the post, but not how many they got. The person who posted the photo will still be able to see the number of likes, even if it is not publicly displayed.

The company said the feature will allow users to “focus on the photos and videos that are shared, rather than the number of likes the posts receive.”

Facebook and Instagram users can also choose not to see how many people liked each other’s posts while scrolling through their feed, a feature that can be activated by visiting the “new posts” section within the settings option, said the company.

Some users who had the option to hide ‘likes’ in advance on Instagram told CNN Business that this could help improve well-being on the platform. However, for social media influencers who have built in-app businesses, demonstrating their own ‘Like’ counts, and comparing them to other users’ posts, can be important to secure collaborations with lucrative brands.

Facebook said on its blog that it is funding “outside research on people’s experiences on Instagram and how we can improve our policies and products to support our community,” adding that it is accepting proposals from academics and nonprofits for such. studies.