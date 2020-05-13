Facebook has removed 15.3 million hate speech posts between October 2019and March 2020, whileInstagram has taken action against more than 1.6 million piecesof content in the same period of time, as stated in the latest company report.

In the fourth quarter of 2019,Facebook removed 5.7 million content from its social network because it contained hate speech, and took actions on 80.2 percent before they were seen and reported by users. Between January and March 2020, the figures increase: 9.6 million pieces of content removed, with a performance of 88.8 percent.

About these contents,the social network received 2.3 million claims between October 2019 and March 2020, and managed to restore some 143,500 contents in the same period, according to the report’s data.

In the case ofInstagram, the company signals a decline in sharesthat were made on content linked to hate speech in the first quarter of 2020 (805,900) compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (843,600).

In these six months the company has also appreciated aslight improvement in the detection rate of this type of content, of 43.1 percentin the fourth quarter of 2019 up to 44.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.

These data are collected in the fifth edition of theReport on compliance with community standards, which offers data collected between October 2019 and March 2020, on the company’s social platforms Facebook.

This new report represents a change in the information offered, because, first, it includes metrics from twelve Facebook policies and ten from Instagram. In the case of this second social network, report the number ofappeals people make about content the company has taken action against, as well as the number of decisions revoked. And for both platforms, it includes data on “efforts to combat” organized hatred.

Proactive hate speech detection technology has increased its detection capabilities by more than eight points in the past two quarters and by almost 20 points “in a single year” as the company notes in a statement.

This results in thatNow you can spot almost 90 percent of the content the company removes before someone reports it. It has also doubled the drug content that was removed in the fourth quarter of 2019, to 8.8 million pieces of content.

In the case of Instagram, the company uses atext and image matching technology that helps detect content about suicide and injury. Since the last report, the company has taken action on 40 percent more content and the proactive detection rate has increased by more than 12 points.

This report also collects “for the first time” data on compliance with the rules against harassment on Instagram. In this sense, 1.5 million pieces of content have been acted on in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

