Facebook and Google plan to lay two submarine cables to Southeast Asia

03/30/2021 at 10:12 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Facebook and Google are planning two new submarine internet cables to connect Southeast Asia with North America. The project with regional telecommunications companies aims to provide faster Internet to Singapore and Indonesia. This comes after Facebook withdrew three projects to connect the US with Hong Kong with similar cables, following government concerns about espionage.

Cables require regulatory approval from the national governments involved. “Named Echo and Bifrost, those will be the first two cables that will traverse a new diverse route across the Java Sea and increase overall subsea capacity in the trans-Pacific by approximately 70%, “said Kevin Salvadori, Facebook’s vice president of networking investments.

Cables will be the first in directly connecting North America with the main parts of Indonesia, added Facebook. Echo to be completed in 2023, in association with Google and the Indonesian telecommunications company XL Axiata. Bifrost is scheduled to be completed one year later. The data has been published by the London media: BBC.