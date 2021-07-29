Facebook and Google demand vaccination for their employees | Tec Review

Facebook and Google require vaccinations for their employees to return to work at their offices, according to an official announcement.

This is revealed after other public bodies in the United States demanded the same.

Facebook and Google demand vaccination of their employees

In the statement signed by the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, it is stated that “getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the coming months.”

The two updates from Google are:

Anyone who works at your facility will need to get vaccinated. The global volunteer work from home policy will be extended until October 18.

“I hope that these measures will provide everyone with greater peace of mind in the reopening of the offices. Seeing the Googlers together in the offices these last few weeks filled me with optimism, and I am looking forward to brighter days, ”said the CEO.

However, after October 18, almost 80% of employees will be required to physically work on Google premises at least three days a week.

The group estimates that around 20% will continue to stay at home.

These measures will be implemented in the coming weeks in the United States, then they will be extended to other regions of the world, considering the situation in each region where Google has facilities.

And so it will be on Facebook

For its part, Facebook also announced that as its offices reopen, it will require the Covid-19 vaccine from all people who work at its facilities, in any of its offices in the United States.

“How this policy is applied will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot get vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will evaluate our approach in other regions as the situation evolves, ”said Vice President Lori Goler.

According to Facebook, the company continues to work with experts to ensure its return-to-office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety.

These measures requiring employees to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 are not illegal, according to the Federal Agency for the Enforcement of Laws Against Discrimination in the Workplace (EEOC) of the United States, except if there are medical reasons or religious objections involved.

This week, California and New York City announced that public workers will need to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that state employees would have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing starting September 6.

In June, US bank Morgan Stanley and asset manager BlackRock indicated that only vaccinated employees would have access to their premises. (With information from .)