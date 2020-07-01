These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Wednesday: Spotify now it will allow all the songs lyrics in real time; Facebook made a new change to its algorithm to prioritize original content; Netflix surprised by introducing a new chief marketing officer… and more.

Spotify

The streaming music platform continues to release features and tools to enhance the user experience, now introducing a new real-time lyrics feature. The new feature is available in 26 different markets, including Mexico. This will allow all Spotify songs to have lyrics and it to be synchronized with the music.

Four Seasons

The chain of luxury hotels and resorts announced that Another Company was designated as its new Strategic Communication agency, to take responsibility for everything related to this issue for Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City. According to the firm, the objective is to reaffirm its place as one of the best options for travelers visiting this iconic city.

Facebook

The social network made a new change in its algorithm in order to prioritize the original reports in the users’ news feed. Facebook will now use AI to analyze groups of articles on a given topic and prioritize those that are most frequently cited as the original source. « When publishers share multiple stories and make them available in one person’s News, we will add to the more original one, which will help make it more widely distributed, » Campbell Brown, VP of global news partnerships at Facebook, said in a blog post from the company.

Google

The Mountain View tech company reported that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Canadian smart lens company North. Although details of the deal were not disclosed, Google did say North will join Google’s existing team in Kitchener-Waterloo, and help with the company’s « hardware efforts and the future of environmental computing ».

Netflix

The company led by Reed Hastings surprised on Tuesday by introducing Bozoma Saint John as the new chief marketing officer (CMO), who will succeed Jackie Lee-Joe, who has decided to leave office for personal reasons. According to Netflix, the new board will begin full-time activities starting next August with the mission of leading the « next exciting phase of creativity and connecting with consumers, » Hastings said.

