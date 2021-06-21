Facebook already has its own Clubhouse

We can reproach Facebook for many things, but passivity is not among them, and its Live Audio Rooms are one more example (and I have already lost count) that the company observes very carefully everything that happens in the world of social networks and, as soon as it identifies a new model that can be successful , starts up all its machinery to either get hold of it (which can conclude successfully as with Instagram or negatively as in the case of Snapchat), or to clone them (as it did by taking a large part of Snapchat’s functions to add them in your own services).

The latest example of this, and which obviously does not catch anyone by surprise, It is called Live Audio Rooms, it aims to emulate the Clubhouse operation and, as we can read in The Verge, Facebook has already started its tests in the United States. Specifically, some public figures and certain groups in that country may already start hosting audio rooms. At the moment the rooms can only be created from the Facebook client for iOS, while to join them, the client for Android can also be used. Curiously, the browser version is out for the moment.

Regarding the capacity of the rooms, as reported by Facebook Live Audio Rooms meetings may have up to 50 speakers simultaneously (they can change throughout the meeting) and, at least in theory, there is no maximum limit regarding attendees Passives. This is to take advantage of the Clubhouse, whose rooms do have a maximum capacity of attendees.

On the other hand, Live Audio Rooms will also have monetization features. Meeting organizers may choose to raise funds for themselves or, if they wish, for social organizations. In this it also emulates Clubhouse but with an important difference that works in its favor, and that is that it will offer its own payment gateway so that financial contributions can be made directly from the Live Audio Rooms, instead of having to resort to a service external.

In addition, Facebook intends to take advantage of its more social component, in order to give more visibility to its Live Audio Rooms, with nNotifications to friends or followers when a contact joins a room. However, I want to think that this can be controlled in some way, that is, that the user has the possibility of not making public their access to the service rooms, since otherwise it would go against privacy.

Otherwise, the Audio Live Rooms will have Clubhouse features, such as the “raise your hand” feature of this service, as well as the reactions. What’s more, the rooms may also have subtitles, a function that we do not find in the Clubhouse, but we do in Twitter Spaces.

Thus, in a few months we have gone from seeing Clubhouse inaugurating a new social network format, to seeing how many services have been launched to reproduce many of its functions. The most obvious case so far is that of Twitter with its Spaces, but we also have Telegram, the Stage Channels of Discord, now the Live Audio Rooms of Facebook and, surely, this list will continue to grow in the future. Clubhouse should abandon the invitation model and open itself to everyone as soon as possible, or it risks being buried among the alternatives that claim precisely that, leaving it out of the game.