Facebook already allows export of text posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress

Facebook is rolling out a new feature today that It allows to users around the world have the option to archive your posts and notes created on Facebook and transfer a copy of that data to Google Docs, WordPress or Blogger. As stated in the press release of the official blog, these updates do not delete the original posts on Facebook, as they will be saved in our account.

To better reflect the variety of types of data that people can transfer, the name of this tool is now called “Transfer your information.” In order to access it, users will have to do the following or directly use this link:

In the upper right corner of your profile you will see the option to “Settings and Privacy”, click there. Once inside, you will see in Settings a section that says “Your Facebook information”.Access “Your Facebook information” and select “Transfer a copy of your information.”Then you select “Publications” or “Notes” and choose the available platform. Currently only Google Docs and WordPress appear.



Once the platform has been chosen, keeping privacy and security in mind, you are asked to enter the password before starting the transfer; namely, If we choose Google Docs, we will have to log in with our Google account to continue. This feature is convenient for users who want to share specific posts or notes that they created through Facebook. Even so, It is important to note that the transferred data DOES NOT archive the comments of other users, as those comments are considered to belong to a separate account.

This new feature is part of the Data transfer project, a business-to-business data sharing initiative that was launched in 2018 with the goal of allowing you to move data across various online services and platforms seamlessly. Apple, Google, Microsoft and Twitter are also involved in the project, offering similar data export tools.

