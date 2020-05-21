Facebook is taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to deal a blow to Amazon. The company that Mark Zuckerberg runs just announced Shops, the next step to your Marketplace tool.

According to a company statement, this new tool will allow small businesses to face the crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has unleashed among retailers. Hence what, according to the document:

“Right now, many small businesses are struggling and are facing the closure of physical stores, which is forcing them to move their businesses to digital platforms. Our goal is to make shopping seamless, as well as empowering anyone, from a small business owner to a global brand, to using our platforms and connecting with their customers. That is why we are launching Shops on Facebook and investing in features that facilitate buying and selling from our platforms. ”

Shops is tasked with facilitating the creation of an online store so that customers can access purchases from their Facebook or Instagram. The tool is free and Facebook ensures that it is easy to use.

First, companies choose the products they want to include in their catalog and, after personalizing the appearance of their Store with a familiar cover image and various colors that allow the brand to be identified, sellers will be able to use the service. “…no matter the size of your company or budget, you can open your business online and connect with your clients from anywhere and at any time ”, explains Faceboook.

To assimilate the experience to physical purchases, the platform offers companies to provide assistance through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. The service is available starting today and Facebook ensures that Shops prioritizes the privacy of both sellers and users.

Shops also reaches Instagram

The statement also ensures that Shops will reach Intagram, of course, first in the United States and, later, in the rest of the world.

The statement says:

“This summer, starting in the USA. In the US, we will present Shops on Instagram, a new way to discover and buy products that you love in the ‘Explore’ section. You can get inspired with @shop collections, search for your favorite brands and creators, filter by categories such as beauty and home, and buy what you like best in one place. And later, we will add a new Store tab in the navigation bar, so you can access the Store on Instagram with a single touch. ”

Facebook too will implement the possibility of making live purchases. If a person makes a video showing your product, soon users will have the possibility to buy them just by tapping on the story where the item being sold will be shown.

To achieve all this effort, the Zuckerberg company has the support of various business partners such as Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Cloud Store and Feedonomics.

In addition to this offer, the platform will include loyalty programs for buyers, offering offers according to the continuity in the use of Shops.

It only remains to recognize the effectiveness of the service and if it works in an ideal way for Amazon or Mercado Libre to start shaking seriously.

