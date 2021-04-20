Facebook aims to launch pilot stablecoin plan this year

The Diem Association, a Swiss-based non-profit organization, aims to launch a pilot with a single stablecoin pegged to the US dollar in 2021. The association oversees the development of Facebook’s digital currency, Diem.

According to a report, this Facebook pilot plan will be small-scale. It will focus primarily on transactions between individual customers. There could also be an additional option for users to purchase goods and services. This is a much more modest expectation for Facebook than the proposal initially presented in 2019.

The Libra brand

Original proposal

Facebook initially proposed its cryptocurrency project in June 2019, under the name Libra. At that moment, the project had the much greater ambition to act as a universal currency. Its value would have been linked to a basket of sovereign currencies such as the USD and the EUR.

However, almost immediately, the project began to meet strong opposition. Given the ambition of a universal currency and the breadth of Facebook’s reach, central bankers and politicians condemned the project.

Libra and the rejection of the European Union

They feared that the currency could threaten monetary stability and potentially allow money laundering. There were also concerns about whether Facebook would prioritize the safety of user privacy.

These problems caused the project to lose important sponsors, including Visa and Mastercard.

Future of Libra

Threat to the dominance of the dollar

Another major concern was that the project could lead to threatening the dominance of the US dollar. For example, Just two months after Facebook introduced its Libra project, it already had this influence.

At the time, former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney proposed a new digital currency that would have been based on a global basket of goods. This could potentially have lowered the dollar’s status as a world reserve currency.

Read more

CBDC

Maintaining the US dollar as a world reserve currency it remains one of the main concerns of the US authorities.

As BeInCrypto reported, the Biden administration is looking at the development of China’s digital yuan. They fear it could be used to evade penalties and affect the dominance of the dollar.

In addition, the president of the Federal Reserve of the United States highlighted the important role of the dollar in the Fed that takes its time to issue a digital dollar.

Next step for Diem

Libra has now been renamed Diem and is in talks with Swiss financial regulators to obtain a payment license. This could be the crucial first step in enabling digital currency to make payments.

According to Diem’s ​​chief economist, Christian Catalini. He added:

“A big step in our dialogue with regulators has been a gradual approach to launching […] We are going to gradually introduce different functionalities and use cases, applications in different areas ”.

Libra and Facebook

Once they receive permission from regulators, Catalini said they would start experimenting with a small number of users.

As cryptocurrencies gain greater adoption and central banks work to issue their own digital currencies, Facebook’s Diem will benefit from the network effect of the social network’s 2.8 billion monthly users.

