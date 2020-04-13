         Facebook adds a silent mode that pauses notifications until further notice

For a long time, various applications and operating systems have included systems in case you want to control how much use you make of them. On Facebook, it’s called airtime, and these days it’s getting a new feature: Quiet Mode, or the Silent mode.

Although until now Facebook allowed you to see how much time you spend on the social network and to set a reminder when you have exceeded a certain time, the new silent mode goes one step further: you can get a schedule to use Facebook, during which you will not receive notifications.

Silence, Facebook

Facebook has announced the silent mode along with another series of measures and changes focused on keeping its users informed and safe during the global coronavirus epidemic. Basically it’s kind of a way not to disturb for Facebook.

You can use this mode from the tools of Your time on Facebook, accessible from Android settings, being able to activate it both manually and by programming it so that is activated in a specific time slot on certain days.

When Silent Mode is on, you get a warning when you open the Facebook app, as well as the time remaining for it to finish. While activated, you do not receive Facebook notifications.

Facebook has announced this news as users are already being deployedAlthough it usually takes several days, weeks or even months for it to appear to all users. For now, if you are interested in blocking Facebook notifications and you still do not have the news, it is possible to do the same from Your Time on Facebook> Change notification options.

