To give people more ways to interact amidst the coronavirus pandemic on their platform, Facebook will add a new reaction to “hug” our friends. It is a new reaction, similar to the ones we are already used to, which will serve to show empathy and support to our contacts, and will be available both in the Facebook application and in Messenger.

The new Facebook reaction will be called “Care” (something like “I care” or “I support you”) and represents an emoji hugging a small heart that can serve to “show support during these unprecedented times”, in the words of Alexandru Voica, head of communications on Facebook:

“We will launch the new reaction Care on Facebook and Messenger so that people show their mutual support in these previous times. We hope that these reactions offer people additional ways to show their support during the # COVID19 crisis.)

For its part, the reaction in Messenger will represent a purple heart with a transparent outline.

Care will become the seventh reaction that Facebook implements on its platform, along with the already familiar I like, I love, I amused, I am sad, I am amazed and I am angry, and will be available worldwide starting next week.

In Messenger you can already start using the new reaction. To do so, you just have to press and hold a message in a chat until the usual reactions appear. Then you will have to hold down the heart until you are given the option to exchange it for Care.

The new reaction will appear in the Facebook application next to the one I love, as seen in the video shared by Alexandru Voica, and will start arriving on our devices next week.

