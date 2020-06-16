Although FaceApp affirms that it will not share or sell your information, in reality it will be shared with those companies that become allies of the app

Azteca News –

MEXICO.- FaceApp is the application of trend that allows users to see what they would look like if you were opposite sex, has quickly become the app of the moment, but by using it people could be putting risk their data.

By accepting the terms and conditions of the use of FaceApp, users authorize that the app collects a large amount of information from the smartphone or your computer.

For example, photos, videos, data the use of your cell phone to select the advertising ads that will be shown to you.

Since its first appearance last year, it has sparked controversy because it compromises the safety of its users by collecting a large number of data.

FaceApp collects all the content generated by the user, whether they are photos or videos recorded with the camera of your cell phone as well as other behavioral information through third-party analysis tools, cookies and identifiers of your device to provide personalized content and advertising

The app ensures that it will not share or sell information, it will be shared with companies that become affiliates to the app, where they will be shared data like device identification, log files, data, location, among others.

Our service providers and certain third parties (for example, online advertising networks and their customers) may also collect this type of information over time and on third party websites and mobile applications.