Although FaceApp states that it will not share or sell your information, in reality it will be shared with those companies that become allies of the app

Azteca News –

MEXICO.- FaceApp is the application of trend which allows users to see what they would look like if you were opposite sex, has quickly become the app of the moment, but by using it people could be putting risk their data.

By accepting the terms and conditions of the use of FaceApp, users authorize that the app collects a large amount of information from the smartphone or your computer.

For example, photos, videos, data the use of your cell phone to select the advertising ads that will be shown to you.

Since its first appearance last year, it has sparked controversy because it compromises the safety of its users by collecting a large number of data.

FaceApp collects all the content generated by the user, be they photos or videos recorded with the camera of your cell phone or other behavioral information through third-party analysis tools, cookies and identifiers of your device to provide personalized content and advertising

The app ensures that it will not share or sell information, it will be shared with companies that become affiliates to the app, where they will be shared data like device identification, log files, data, location, among others.

« Our service providers and certain third parties (for example, online advertising networks and their customers) may also collect this type of information over time and on third-party websites and mobile applications, » the app says.

If you log in with your social network, FaceApp It will also keep Facebook information, your name and surname, aliases and number of friends on the site.

It will also have access to all your online activity, pages you visited, time you spent on them, information on your cell phone such as version of the operating system, manufacturer and model, type of browser, IP address and more.

MEMES

After the fury that has caused again FaceAppUsers soon reacted with funny months or sharing how their favorite artists would look.