Face your destiny. New trailer for ‘The Green Knight’

Over a year after the first, A24 has released a new trailer for ‘The Green Knight‘, adaptation and / or cinematographic reinterpretation of what in Spain we know as ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’, a metric romance from the late 14th century consisting of four poems linked by the use of a common dialect, the Northwest Midlands dialect variety of Middle English.

This is the new film written and directed by David Lowery, responsible for ‘A Ghost Story’ or ‘The Old Man and the Gun’ and that for the occasion, despite a very tight budget, has had some effects specials produced by Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital.

Dev Patel leads the cast of this production to premiere in theaters in the United States on July 30 and in which we will also see Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Sarita Choudhury or the young Erin Kellyman. .

The technical team of ‘The Green Knight‘includes regular Lowery collaborators such as cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo, production designer Jade Healy or celebrated composer Daniel Hart.

The axis of the history of ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’ It comprises many elements, the main one being the theme of the beheading, central to Celtic mythology, although it also includes elements of its time, the most important being that of the Black Death.

The only original copy of this text that is preserved is the one in the manuscript, “Cotton Nero Ax”, which is stored in the British Museum and which also contains three other works of more Christian orientation that have become known as ‘Pearl’, ‘Patience’ and ‘Purity’.

JRR Tolkien and Eric Valentine Gordon published an academic edition of the original text in 1925. A second edition of this text was produced by Norman Davis in 1967. This Middle English textbook with extensive research notes is often mistaken for a translation into Spanish. Modern English prepared by Tolkien and published together with the translations of Pearl and Sir Orpheus.

Many editions of the latter work, first published in 1975, name Tolkien as the author and not as the translator of the work; therefore, it is common for Tolkien to be misquoted as the original author of the work.

