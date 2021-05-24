Face to face with the new Peugeot 308

There are cars that you want to know in a special way. One of them, the Peugeot 308 2021. We haven’t driven it yet, but we did have a first face-to-face contact. Because the photos are good (and in this article we bring you a good batch of them) but it is better to see the car live to have more accurate impressions. Reservations for the new Peugeot 308 begin in June, with deliveries starting in October.

It is true that in these times, SUVs are the ones that take the most important sales volume. Peugeot has good representatives there, such as the 2008, the 3008 (see test) or even the 5008. But to be on the sales podium, other segments must also be covered. The compact means in Spain 28% of sales and, more importantly, 43% of them are to individuals.

The Peugeot 308 currently for sale has good data (from 2017, a peusta to the day of the 2013 model). And it is that it is second, only behind the Lion. The new Peugeot 308 aims to approach or exceed the compact Spanish. And they have thrown all the meat on the grill, with an evolution that is even the model that debuts the new Peugeot logo.

With the younger and more modern public in mind, the new Peugeot 308 is capable of falling in love with the naked eye. The silhouette is stretched, with a lower hood that allows it to be more aerodynamic. In the front grille, the new shield stands out, which has been used to hide the radar of the driving aids. The lion logo is the main protagonist, to the point that the position of the license plate has lowered a lot.

From the basic finish you will have LED headlights, with Matrix LED technology on the GT and GT Pack. There is no shortage of fang-shaped daytime running lights, which stand out especially in the Olivine Green color, new and unconventional, but which suits you very well (there are six more classic ones to choose from).

With 4.36 meters in length, it gains especially space between axles, which goes to 2,675 mm (55 more than before). There are some tension lines on the side, where you will have 16 to 18 inch tires.

Inside we see an increase in space, especially in the rear seats. And a fairly capable boot, up to 412 liters that can be expanded to 1,323, with 28 liters of storage under the cargo space. And if you seem few, in June the Peugeot 308 SW will be unveiled, the family body, which will not reach dealers until the beginning of 2022.

But what stands out the most is the Peugeot i-Cockpit. Win a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system with i-Connect and i-Connect Advanced. It aims to be more intuitive and in addition to the 10-inch screen it has configurable touch buttons.

The instrument panel is another screen of the same dimensions, in 3D from the finished GT. In the absence of touching and seeing the different forms of display in depth, I liked the space, the comfort of the seats that can be AGR certified and the quality of materials (it was a pre-series unit). In the brand we spoke of 34 liters in storage spaces.

The unit seen was a plug-in hybrid version. There are two variants, 180 and 225 HP of combined power and with up to 60 km of autonomy in 100% electric mode. There is no shortage of conventional gasoline variants – 110 and 130 hp – and 130 hp diesel.

Want to get behind the wheel now to see how they go and learn about the new driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function (with EAT8 automatic gearbox), lane assistant that improves with functions such as assistance for overtaking, advance speed advice, long-range blind spot warning or speed adaptation. These and more assistants are part of Drive Assist 2.0.

