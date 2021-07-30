Face to face with her husband’s murderer. Trailer of ‘Maixabel’, a film by Icar Bollan

Buena Vista International presents the official trailer for ‘Maixabel‘, eleventh feature film directed by the filmmaker Icar Bollan.

Written by the Madrid filmmaker herself together with Isa Campo (‘Between two waters’), the film is inspired by real events to tell us the story of Maixabel Lasa, widow of the Basque politician assassinated by ETA Juan Mara Juregui, and one of the first victims in agreeing to meet with the murderers of her husband in prison, within the framework of the restorative meetings promoted in 2011 from the so-called ‘Va Nanclares’.

Blanca Portillo, Luis Tosar, Mara Cerezuela and Urko Olazaba lead the cast of this film that will compete for the Golden Shell at the 69 San Sebastián International Film Festival, which will be held between September 17 and 25, 2021, in which will be the fourth time that Bollan competes in the Official Section of Zinemaldia.

A few days after participating in Zinemaldia, ‘Maixabel‘will be released in theaters in our country, on Friday, September 24, by Buena Vista International.

In his technical team, Alberto Iglesias stands out as the author of the soundtrack; Javier Agirre as director of photography; Mikel Serrano as art director; Alazne Ameztoy as responsible for the sound; Clara Bilbao as the wardrobe manager; Karmele Soler as head of makeup; Sergio Prez as head hairdresser; or Nacho Ruiz Capillas as editor.

‘Maixabel‘is a production by Kowalski Films (Koldo Zuazua) and FeelGood (Juan Moreno and Guillermo Sempere) with the participation of RTVE, EiTB and Movistar +, with the help of the Ministry of Culture – ICAA, the Basque Government and the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa and the collaboration of the San Sebastián Gipuzkoa Film Commission.

Everyone deserves a second chance, she says when asked about the reasons for sitting in front of her husband’s murderer.

