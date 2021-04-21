Face-to-face VIP boxes at the Barcelona Open and Masters 1000 in Madrid, Antwerp and Buenos Aires

04/21/2021 at 6:33 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Barcelona Open, which takes place from April 19 to 25, It has meant a return of fans to the tennis courts. With a maximum capacity of 1,000 people on the Rafael Nadal track, the headquarters of the RCT Barcelona-1899, the use of masks, social distance and hand washing are marking the first days of the tournament.

One of the novelties, despite the fact that in previous editions up to 8,000 attendees have been reached, is the presence of hospitalities customized. They are spaces with certain privileges in which fans enjoy a complete tournament experience, who will be in charge of managing the advertising and marketing agency, Dinamarka, which also has the management of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, Antwerp and Buenos Aires.

With the primary objective of minimizing contagions, the organization of the Barcelona Open has signed an agreement with the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and the University of Barcelona to establish a protocol of security. The head of preventive medicine and epidemiology of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​Antoni Trilla, highlighted in the presentation of the tournament that the competition includes all health measures: “We want to increase the security of the attendees and the security of the protocol for the participants is well studied. We will organize a tournament with security, responsibility, prudence and common sense”.

Along these lines, the president of the Royal Tennis Club of Barcelona, Jordi Cambra, argued that the more digital aspect will also be promoted for those who cannot live the tournament in person: “We will place special emphasis on digitizing the tournament, with broadcasts in streaming and online activities to engage fans “.