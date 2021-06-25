Face to Face Loma and Nakatani in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (July 24, 2021) – Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready for the next chapter. Eight months after losing an undisputed lightweight championship match to Teofimo Lopez, “Loma” returns Saturday night in a 12-round lightweight clash against Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In the 10-round middleweight co-feature, sensational middleweight Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly will fight former world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant.

Both fights will air live and exclusively on ESPN + at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, with preliminary bouts beginning at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT on ESPN +.

LOMACHENKO

“I can’t wait to be in the ring again. I’m very excited and want to show myself who I still am in boxing. “

“He’s a tough guy. It has the height and the reach. I think he is a very good fighter. That’s why it was my choice as an opponent. “

“It’s great to have fans. They push us into the ring. They give us energy “

“I have a fight this Saturday and after that we can talk about a rematch. But I want it”

“First of all I want to show it to my family, my friends, my team. I want to show my best ability and show who I am in the ring. “

NAKATANI

“Knowing that a fellow Japanese fighter like Naoya Inoue had a great performance in Las Vegas is very motivating for me. This is a fight that I have to win and that I want to win. “

“When this fight came up, I felt like it was going to be the biggest fight of my career. But getting the fight means nothing. I have to win for it to mean something. I will win”

BRANT

“I feel incredible. It is never a surprise to me when I am not the favorite. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to fight. You have to take the risk. I have no problem if I am not the favorite “

“I learned a lot of patience and guidance from my coach BoMac McIntyre. I have always been known as a high volume fighter, but with BoMac I have learned to develop a lot of patience “

“This is Top Rank. Everyone wants to be at the highest level and I want to show that I belong at this level “

“Right now the focus is 100% on beating Janibek on Saturday”

JANIBEK

“This is a very important fight for me. I’m 100% ready and on Saturday night I’m going to show what the Qazaq style is all about. Very soon I will be fighting as the main event. “

“Three years ago, I started training with Buddy McGirt. I like him a lot. You are looking to add more tools to the style I already have. We are already looking to win a world title together.