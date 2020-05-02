They put on makeup together when they arrived in those years of novitiate on television and in a short time Hony Estrella and Nashla Bogaert were merged under the wings of the great godfather of talents Jochy Santos, although later they flew in harmony with their own wings until they stumbled in the middle on Thursday from quarantine.

This week does not seem to stick to the body of envy, jealousy or ingratitude. Apparently, it is more along the paths that both decided in recent years, in which they do not walk together now because the fun times were already a thing of the past.

Their friendship was born in the heat of those fun Saturdays on television, where they were willing to develop their talents in communication or in any challenge that Daddy Jochy put on him.

“I remember when we were doing some kind of newscast,” Hony said a few years ago in a souvenir interview. And Nashla, next to her, supported her: “Oh, First Plane.”

His followers will remember that contest called “Queen of Hearts”, in which they came out with some hearts or boxes and the contestants had to choose between those from Nashla, Hony or another of the girls on the team and within those wraps there was a surprise or an award, or just a kiss or thanks for participating .

Both had versatile roles from dancers or presenters and even humorists with their imitations of Tania Báez, Milagros or Pamela Sued (in charge of Nashla).

“Nashla ta ‘dura, that’s true and whoever wants to know it will fall behind “, sang the funny chorus of the television space led by Jochy Santos, while she outlined on stage with a rogue dance and gluteos contouring at the dawn of urban perreo.

Those were the times when Jochy asked his talents during the live stream of “Fun with Jochy”, Whose was it on Saturday? and everyone in the study replied that Saturday was from Corporán (that those first years of the present century dominated the audience with its Saturday program for Color Vision “Saturday of Corporán”). And then Jochy scoffed at his direct competition and together with all those present in the studio sang in chorus: “Saturday is Corporán, Ay !, but at twelve, from twelve to three, Divertido is the owner.”

After emerging from under the wings of the Holy Protector, other projects joined them, especially the program “Is now”, that in 2012 began in Antena Latina, at noon, in which, in addition to them, there were Bolívar Valera and Luis Manuel Aguiló.

With a good performance in those first years, both opened doors to become figures of radio, television, cinema, theater, masters of ceremonies and social networks.

During those golden years there was intimacy between them. “I was saying to Nashla yesterday that the man requires a woman with character …”, he expressed during an interview with Jatnna Tavárez in October 2012 when Hony had a boyfriend with whom he intended to marry, without in the end resulting in a wedding, although by then she was the mother of a girl who had been born in 2006.

Instead, Nashla was already looking into the marriage and in August 2013 she married in Argentina with the producer and filmmaker David Maler, in a surprise civil wedding.

Since then, the husbands have worked on film projects and created the Cacique Films company, although personally they still have no children.

Do none of you have problems with other colleagues? “Her colleague Georgina Duluc once asked Nashla and Hony, among others, in one of her programs.

Nashla Bogaert: “I don’t know if someone has problems with me, but I really like going as a chilin, calm for life, like not hurting anyone.”

Hony Star: “I am a person who does not really like competition, actually. I am not very competitive, I like that if we are in a group like we all look good, just as if we are in a play I am interested in everyone acting well, It looks good, the production is perfect, the same with a program because when you are in it, you kind of blur and things don’t look pretty. “

