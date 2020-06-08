The Tax agency starts this Monday face-to-face care at their offices to help taxpayers file the return of the Income 2019, after last Friday the prior appointment request, essential to access this service. They do it with the offices at half capacity because of the Covid-19.

Initially, the Tax Agency had planned that the in-person attention in its offices to make the personal income tax declaration will begin on May 13, but it was delayed due to the forced closure of offices due to the state of alarm decreed by the Government due to the coronavirus pandemic. , therefore, before the end of the campaign on June 30, face-to-face attention this year will be operational less than a month.

Since the 2019 Income Campaign began on April 1, taxpayers have submitted their returns through the website and mobile application of the Tax Agency. Further, since May 7 the telephone service ‘We call you’ is operational, for which the Ministry of Finance expanded its capacity in order to supply the suspension of face-to-face assistance.

APPOINTMENT

In its announcement on the opening of face-to-face care in offices, the Ministry of Finance indicated that this service will be restricted in half of the spaces usually available, with the aim of maintaining safety distances in common areas and between service posts. Therefore, he explained that the appointment for assistance in offices will be opened periodically and for a reduced interval of days, and then open other appointment days and so on until the end of the campaign.

Because of this, he indicated that, if at a given moment the taxpayer does not find available appointments, it will not mean that there are no appointments, but that more appointments will be reopened a few days later. However, the Tax Agency recommends not waiting for this new opening, but opting for the ‘We Call You’ telephone service.

UPDATED DATA

In this campaign 21,030,000 returns are slated to be filed, 1.6% more than the previous year. Of this total, 14,565,000 are expected to be entitled to a refund, almost 70% of the total and 0.5% more than last year, for an estimated amount of 10,686 million euros.

According to the latest data sent by the Ministry of Finance on the evolution of the campaign, as of June 4, more than 7,796,000 taxpayers had already received their personal income tax returns, which is 9.7% more than in the same period of the previous campaign, for a total of 4,994 million euros, 15.5% more.

In total, 13,343,000 taxpayers had already filed their return on June 4, 848,000 more than last year (+ 6.8%). Of these, the declarations to be entered exceed 2,700,000, 9.2% more than on the same date of the previous campaign.

By presentation, 325,000 had submitted through the mobile application, 28% more than last year. Of that total figure, more than 267,000 correspond to ‘one-click’ presentations and the rest are contributors to whom the application has referred to the Agency’s website to make any changes and have returned to the app to conclude the presentation. .

As for the telephone service ‘We call you’, in the month that it has been operational, more than 718,000 declarations have been filed, triple the number made by this route in the three months it was in operation last year.