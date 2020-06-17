Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky, says that FaceApp, the application that changes the gender and age of photos, does not contain any malicious elements. However, since facial recognition is a technology used mainly for password authentication, the user must be very careful when sharing their image with third parties.

“We have to treat these new forms of authentication as passwords, as any widely available facial recognition system can end up being used for both good and bad,” warns the Kaspersky expert.

According to Assolini, the company that owns the application could even sell these images to entities that use Artificial Intelligence to make facial recognition modifications. “In addition, it must be taken into account that this data is stored on third-party servers, and that it can also be stolen by cyber criminals and used to impersonate identities”, add.

Therefore, the analyst recommends that if they want to join the game, users should be aware of the security of the app and download it only from official stores. It also reiterates the importance of reading the privacy terms of the applications to understand what information is requested.

“According to data from our Resaca Digital study, more than 54% of Mexicans do not read the terms of use of applications and forget to think about how their data can be used,” concludes Assolini.

The FaceApp application has started to circulate again on social networks after the free launch of the “gender change” filter. The novelty even generated the hashtag “faceappchallenge” and received hundreds of thousands of shares on Facebook and Instagram. As a result, doubts were also raised about the security of the facial recognition application and the risks of sharing this information for privacy reasons.