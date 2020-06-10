The high demand for latex masks and gloves to protect against the new Sars Cov-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease will not go unnoticed by nature. The group of French environmentalists Opération Mer Propre warned about the arrival of these products, as waste, in the waters of the French Riviera, in the Mediterranean Sea

“Operation COVID 19 this morning … the first disposable masks have arrived in the Mediterranean. Unfortunately, it was predictable when seeing the number of masks and gloves thrown directly into the sewers … more than ever you will have to take action against all these incivilities, from the can to the mask because whoever throws his can will also throw his mask …! This is just the beginning and if nothing changes it will become a true ecological disaster and may even be a health one, “the NGO warned.

Opération Mer Propre founder Laurent Lombard shared a video in which you can see the contamination of these wastes at the bottom of the sea with beer cans and bottles appearing.

“The health crisis has allowed us to see the best and the worst in us, If we do nothing, it is the worst that will happen when it is simply a matter of common sense to avoid all this. I would simply say that to finish, a disposable mask is thrown away like any other waste elsewhere, ”says Lombard.

The environmentalist said he was concerned about the request for 2 million disposable face maskss for protection in the area. “Soon there will be more masks than jellyfish in the Mediterranean!” He warned.

Opération Mer Propre is not the first NGO to warn of the looming ecological problem. A few weeks ago, the environmental organization OceanAsian reported on the increase in masks and gloves found on the beaches. A few months ago they discovered remains of these materials on the beaches of Soko, an archipelago near Hong Kong.

With the pandemic, the demand for these products has skyrocketed, and also the garbage they cause. The worst part is that it has also exceeded the capacity of some countries to adequately treat this type of waste.