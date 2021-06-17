Face down and in a string bikini, Lis Vega shows an impressive rear

Lis Vega He left his 1.8 million Instagram fans drooling with a photograph in which he wanted to show his tan and a little more …

On this occasion, the actress and singer uploaded an image that left very little to the imagination, because the sensual Cuban appears posing upside down and in string bikini, to display its impressive rear.

“Saving moments that nourish my spirit, 🕉 #LAPOETADELOURBANO MIAMI 💜 #summervibes”, is the text that accompanies the postcard that has generated almost 29 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of compliments.

“How beautiful ❤️👏”, “Beautiful butt 🔥🔥” and “Beautiful mommy ❤️❤️”, are some of the comments that were also left to the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIS VEGA🦋 #LAPOETADELOURBANO (@lisvegaoficial)

As if that were not enough, previously Lis Vega did her own thing and quickened her heart rate by showing off her charms using a tight bodysuit High cut that barely covers her hips and intimate area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIS VEGA🦋 #LAPOETADELOURBANO (@lisvegaoficial)

It may interest you:

The photos of Angelina Jolie at an ex’s house that generated rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are seen together on a red carpet and unleash reconciliation rumors

Britney Spears will attend a hearing on her guardianship

FILED IN:

celebrities in bikini ⋅ Lis Vega ⋅