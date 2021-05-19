Fabulous legs and dress by Galilea Montijo make you sigh

Fabulous legs and Galilea Montijo dress make you sigh | Reform

The presenter Galilea Montijo made social networks spark after he appeared in a total look in black in which his legs were the stars on this occasion.

Undoubtedly, one of the attributes of Galilea Montijo, that his followers always acclaim him to the “tapathy“who has one of the most beautiful legs in the middle.

The “Today’s driver“She opted for a black dress tight to her marked figure to which she added a wide belt with gold applications from which some chains hung and which undoubtedly highlighted the area of ​​her waist.

However, one of the greatest attributes of the part that was “host of Vida Tv“The ones that most highlighted her figure, her prominent legs, attracted all the attention after sharing the snapshot on social networks where she added 104. 331 Likes.

With a heart, “Gali”, posted a postcard on his own Instagram account in which his followers did not miss the opportunity to fill it with various compliments and compliments that mainly highlighted one of his great qualities: some steel legs!

I love how you look beautiful in black, ‘We love you beautiful’, ‘What fabulous legs’, ‘BEAUTIFUL Gali’, was read in some of the comments amid various other reactions that added hearts and applause that the Mexican presenter took away .

Like a whole doll, Galilea Montijo takes hold of one of the colors that seems to be one of her favorites and which she wears with great elegance and seduction

Undoubtedly, the 47-year-old driver is once again wasting all her style and today the new contest “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy” is the best excuse to model her most glamorous combinations with which she reaffirms her image of a fashionista and a trendsetter

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who always wears her various outfits with a great attitude, did not hesitate for a moment to show off this new look in which she reflected her glamorous style.

The “model” and “former Tv girl” looked imposing, with an elongated silhouette and completely marked legs thanks to her choice of footwear in which you can see a strappy sneakers although on this occasion, the heel was a bit more comfortable due to its thickness, which gave the 47-year-old celebrity more comfort.

It should be said that the endearing presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” has a collection of expensive pieces of clothing from exclusive fashion brands.

The interpreter of famous soap operas, including El Premio Mayor, Amarte es mi sin, El Precio de tu amor and collaborator of various programs has stood out as one of the most popular of the Hoy morning production.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre, Marysol González, who are part of the cast of presenters of the famous Las Estrellas program.

It should be reiterated that it is not the first time that the also protagonist of novels such as “The Hidden Truth, along with Eduardo Yáñez and Gabriel Soto” wears a black outfit showing great elegance

A long black jumpsuit and a belt with a touch of color at the waist were the key pieces for the presenter Martha Galilea Montijo to once again give an elegant fashion lecture in days gone by.

Many of the faithful admirers of Galilea Montijo find great inspiration in each of his appearances, the outstanding figure of the show, managed to impress everyone and become one of those who captured the eyes of the entire cast of collaborators of the morning and surely of everything the public that follows her.

Montijo Torres contributed a very fresh idea for this season, regardless of whether the color is black, the wife, mother and driver are not afraid of high temperatures and with all the attitude of Friday he shared this postcard.